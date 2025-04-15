‘Tariff shockwave’ leads to collapse in ocean container bookings

After a strong start to the year which built upon a recovery that began in 2023, booking volumes for U.S. containerized imports dropped 20% from their January peaks, despite still being 30% higher year over year compared to 2024.

This abrupt change appears to be directly linked to anticipation of tariff increases, said container data analyst Vizion. Shippers, reacting to rumors and speculation, rapidly frontloaded shipments to beat potential cost hikes. However, as tariff-related uncertainty intensified, the impact on trade volumes became even more pronounced.

From March 24-31 to April 1-8, the logistics industry witnessed precipitous declines across multiple sectors, what Vizion termed a “tariff shockwave”:

Global twenty-foot equivalent units booked plummeted by 49%.

Overall U.S. imports fell by 64%.

U.S. exports declined by 30%.

U.S. imports from China dropped 64%.

U.S. exports to China decreased by 36%.

These dramatic reductions coincided with the April 4 announcement by the Trump administration of new tariff measures, which were swiftly followed by retaliatory actions from China on April 5. The result was a widespread booking freeze, as shippers paused to reassess their strategies.



