‘Tariff shockwave’ leads to collapse in ocean container bookings

After a strong start to the year which built upon a recovery that began in 2023, booking volumes for U.S. containerized imports dropped 20% from their January peaks, despite still being 30% higher year over year compared to 2024.
This abrupt change appears to be directly linked to anticipation of tariff increases, said container data analyst Vizion. Shippers, reacting to rumors and speculation, rapidly frontloaded shipments to beat potential cost hikes. However, as tariff-related uncertainty intensified, the impact on trade volumes became even more pronounced.
From March 24-31 to April 1-8, the logistics industry witnessed precipitous declines across multiple sectors, what Vizion termed a “tariff shockwave”:
- Global twenty-foot equivalent units booked plummeted by 49%.
- Overall U.S. imports fell by 64%.
- U.S. exports declined by 30%.
- U.S. imports from China dropped 64%.
- U.S. exports to China decreased by 36%.
These dramatic reductions coincided with the April 4 announcement by the Trump administration of new tariff measures, which were swiftly followed by retaliatory actions from China on April 5. The result was a widespread booking freeze, as shippers paused to reassess their strategies.
Diving deeper into specific product categories reveals the extent of the impact. Comparing the weeks of March 24-30 and March 31-April 6, several sectors experienced sharp declines in U.S. import bookings: Apparel and accessories saw a 59% decrease; wool, fabrics and textiles dropped by 57%.
These categories, often considered discretionary or seasonal, the report noted, are typically the first to react to economic pressures and policy shifts. Their sensitivity to cost increases and demand fluctuations makes them early indicators of broader trade trends.
The impact on manufacturing inputs from China was equally severe, particularly in key manufacturing inputs such as plastics, off 45.4%; copper, off 31.1%; and wood products, down 24%.
These materials, crucial to industrial and manufacturing supply chains, now face significant tariff pressure. The situation intensified on April 10 when the White House pushed tariffs on Chinese goods to a staggering 145%, combining a previously announced 125% rate with an additional 20% import tax.
The data clearly shows that shippers initially rushed to get ahead of potential tariffs, Vizion said, then rapidly hit the brakes as the situation evolved.
Looking ahead, the rest of 2025 is likely to be characterized by continued uncertainty. With tariffs from other trade partners currently on a 90-day pause, Vizion warned that shippers can expect to see ongoing volatility marked by demand swings, accelerated ordering patterns and a fundamental reevaluation of global sourcing strategies.
