Weakened carbon tax on shipping approved

The International Maritime Organization on Friday approved the first-of-its-kind carbon tax on ship emissions, but one that falls short of a plan that threatened to substantially raise the cost of containerized imports, crude oil and other goods that move by sea.

The United States did not attend the meeting. The Trump administration earlier this week said it would retaliate with its own penalties or tariffs if U.S.-bound ships were subject to onerous carbon charges. There was no immediate reaction from the White House on passage of the carbon tax.

The vote by IMO members meeting in London came after opposition by a group of countries including China and Saudi Arabia weakened support for a high, flat levy of $150 per metric ton of carbon dioxide, particulates and other greenhouse gas emissions in favor of a combination of fees and credits that could be traded to help ships comply.

Formal adoption is scheduled for October.



