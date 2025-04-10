Trump sics DOGE on the Navy but ignores China port fees

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order that moves the U.S. ahead on shipbuilding but doesn’t address controversial port fees on Chinese ships.

The order also directs Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency to review how the Department of Defense orders new military vessels.

Trump’s directive calls for greater enforcement of the collection of the Harbor Maintenance Tax, including on imports entering the U.S. by land after unloading from ships at ports in Mexico and Canada.

Buried deep in the order was a call for DOGE to review vessel procurement processes by Defense and Homeland Security, with recommendations included in the Maritime Action Plan “to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of these processes.”