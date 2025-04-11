Tariff fallout as imports edge up at Port of LA while empties soar

The Port of Los Angeles saw imports modestly climb in March as frontloading and tariffs cloud the gateway’s H2 outlook.
The Port of Los Angeles saw cargo volumes rise for March 2025 amid a trade outlook clouded by tariff concerns.
The busiest U.S. container gateway processed a total of 778,406 twenty-foot equivalent units, a 4.7% increase compared to the same month in 2024. The strong performance in March contributed to a robust first quarter, with the port handling a total of 2,504,049 TEUs, a 5.2% increase over the previous year’s figures.
“Our volume remained strong throughout the first quarter, and we’ve now seen year-over year growth in 18 of the last 20 months,” said Gene Seroka, port executive director, in a media briefing. Seroka expressed optimism for the start of the second quarter, anticipating increased activity as importers prepare for spring and summer fashion seasons, as well as back-to-school shopping.
March saw loaded imports of 385,531 TEUs, up 1.6% y/y, while loaded exports sank to 122,975 TEUs, off 15%.
Empty containers rose 23% to 269,900 TEUs.
Despite the positive start to the year, Seroka warned of potential challenges ahead. He projected a possible decline in cargo volume during the second half of 2025, estimating a decrease of at least 10% compared to 2024. This prediction is based on two main factors: Many importers have bolstered inventories by frontloading shipments, and the looming threat of tariffs and counter-tariffs may impact consumer behavior.
Seroka explained, “With tariffs and counter-tariffs dominating the news, I expect we’ll see cargo decline in the second half of the year at least 10% compared to 2024. That’s because many importers have already brought their goods in early, and as prices begin to rise, consumers will think twice about many purchases.”
