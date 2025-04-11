Tariff fallout as imports edge up at Port of LA while empties soar

The Port of Los Angeles saw cargo volumes rise for March 2025 amid a trade outlook clouded by tariff concerns.

The busiest U.S. container gateway processed a total of 778,406 twenty-foot equivalent units, a 4.7% increase compared to the same month in 2024. The strong performance in March contributed to a robust first quarter, with the port handling a total of 2,504,049 TEUs, a 5.2% increase over the previous year’s figures.

“Our volume remained strong throughout the first quarter, and we’ve now seen year-over year growth in 18 of the last 20 months,” said Gene Seroka, port executive director, in a media briefing. Seroka expressed optimism for the start of the second quarter, anticipating increased activity as importers prepare for spring and summer fashion seasons, as well as back-to-school shopping.