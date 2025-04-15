Early container rush ahead as Asia-Pacific defies global growth slowdown

The global ocean freight market is facing a fraught outlook in 2025, a new DHL update finds, characterized by economic headwinds, geopolitical tensions and industry restructuring.

Global economic growth is projected to slow to 2.5% in 2025, the weakest since 2009, excluding the pandemic. The Americas region, including the United States (2%), Canada (1.8%) and Mexico (0.6%), is experiencing the most significant downward revisions to growth forecasts. Despite this challenging backdrop, container volumes have shown resilience. Global container trade grew by 7.7% in 2024, with Asia-Pacific exports, particularly from China, driving much of this expansion. Looking ahead, trade is expected to grow by 4.3% in 2025, with Asia-Pacific export lanes outpacing the global average.

While the U.S. is delaying port fees on Chinese vessels that could have disrupted global shipping, the return to normal Red Sea-Suez Canal operations appears unlikely in 2025 due to ongoing security concerns, leading to potential capacity constraints as the peak season approaches. New alliances are settling, but blanked sailings – scheduled voyages that don’t sail – increased in recent weeks, partly due to port congestion but also as carriers tighten capacity to boost rates, with 9.2% of the global fleet (2.9 million twenty-foot equivalent units) currently idle.

The end of the fragile ceasefire in Gaza has seen Israel and Hamas resume hostilities. The United States military continues to pound Houthi rebel positions inside Yemen, and while there have been no recorded attacks on merchant shipping so far this year, the region is still considered too unstable by major container carriers to resume scheduled services.



