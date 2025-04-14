Port of Seattle appeals housing plan it says threatens trucking, cargo movement 

The Port of Seattle is appealing a decision by the city to allow a housing development it says will harm maritime cargo operations.

The port and other stakeholders want to overturn a vote by the Seattle City Council in March to rezone a portion of the area known as Sodo for affordable residential development.

The ordinance is an “unlawful rezone,” the port said in a statement posted to its website, that will bring residential development to the port’s doorstep. Truck traffic through the district and other activity are sure to spur complaints officials have said would chip away at the port’s ability to conduct day-to-day operations.



