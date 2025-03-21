Port of Seattle says newly approved city housing plan a threat to industry

Maritime industry stakeholders in Seattle this week again voiced fierce opposition to approval by the City Council of a controversial plan for residential development near the port and downtown industrial district.

Bill 120933, approved Tuesday by a 6-3 vote at a packed meeting of the council, would permit construction of 990 apartments in the Sodo neighborhood of the city’s Industrial District near T-Mobile Park, home of Major League Baseball’s Seattle Mariners. Supporters see it as a way to provide much-needed housing and establish a base for artisan manufacturing in an area that has been the site of increasing violence.

But opponents say the plan would bring residential development to the port’s doorstep, followed by complaints by residents over noise and activity that would eventually chip away at the area’s industry. They also say development will interfere with vital freight mobility.

“There are thousands of drivers that service the Seattle port and railroads every week, many that are here locally and depend on the fluidity of our heavy haul corridors and surrounding streets,” said Curt Nuccitelli, president and owner of Spirit Transport Systems, in a LinkedIn post.



