Port of Los Angeles sees strong container volumes in February

The Port of Los Angeles maintained its robust momentum into February, building on a record-breaking start to the year.

The port handled 801,398 twenty-foot equivalent units, marking a 2.5% increase compared to the same period in 2024 and the second-busiest February in the port’s history.

This impressive performance is part of a larger trend of year-over-year cargo growth in 17 of the past 19 months.

Breaking down the February figures, loaded imports reached 413,236 TEUs, a slight 1% increase from the previous year. However, loaded exports saw a significant drop of 18%, coming in at 109,156 TEUs. The processing of empty containers rose by 16% to 279,006 TEUs.