Canada ports facing container delays due to weather, rail issues

Delays are hampering intermodal operations at several container ports in North America as weather and rail woes hit gateways on both coasts, according to a DHL port update for March.

On the east coast, Canada’s Port of Halifax is seeing significant vessel delays due to harsh North Atlantic weather conditions. Compounding this issue is an exceptionally high rail dwell time, averaging 18 days. This combination is creating a bottleneck that requires careful planning for shipments routing through this port.

Vessels continue to arrive in Halifax off proforma, or deviating significantly from schedule, primarily due to weather over the North Atlantic, the forwarder said in the update. Import rail dwell has marginally improved and is currently 18 days as PSA Atlantic Hub is struggling with high ground counts and a shortage of labor. Some containers are experiencing dwells as high as 30 days. PSA and CN are working together to further maximize daily rail productivity.

Issues with gantry cranes and IT systems disruptions are hitting productivity at Saint John, but terminal utilization has stabilized at 89%. Import rail dwell times are also high at 11.1 days as railcar supply is insufficient to meet the daily demand, though this is expected to improve in the next three to five days.



