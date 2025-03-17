Yang Ming profit soars on Red Sea diversions, emerging Asia markets

The Red Sea crisis and emerging Asian markets helped Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. to strong operational performance and profitability in 2024.

The Taiwan-based ocean carrier (2609.TW) in a release said full-year consolidated revenues totaled $6.94 billion, up from $4.51 billion in 2023. Net profit after tax surged to $2 billion from $153 million.

The positive results came as global container shipping saw a net capacity increase of approximately 3 million twenty-foot equivalent units in 2024. Despite supply growth outpacing demand, several factors helped absorb excess capacity, including vessel rerouting due to the Red Sea crisis and congestion at key ports. The company also benefited from robust economic performance in emerging Asian markets.

The first three quarters of 2024 saw favorable market conditions, with rising cargo volumes and freight rates. The world’s ninth-largest liner operator did not disclose full-year container volume.