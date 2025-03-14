Arrival of world’s largest car carrier marks Texas port’s gateway strategy

Port Freeport, Texas, marked a milestone March 4 with the inaugural visit of the Höegh Aurora, the world’s largest vehicle carrier.
The Höegh Aurora has a capacity of 9,100 autos, and is one of a series of multifuel pure car and truck carrier vessels in the German operator’s fleet.
The vessel’s arrival was made possible by the Freeport Harbor Channel Improvement Project, which has enhanced the port’s capabilities by deepening and widening the channel. This infrastructure upgrade has improved navigational safety and enabled the port to accommodate larger vessels like the Höegh Aurora.
“Port Freeport’s partnership with Höegh Autoliners (HAUTO.OL) continues to grow, bringing economic benefits and strengthening our role as a leading gateway for automotive trade,” said Ravi Singhania, chairman of the Port Freeport Commission, in a release. “The arrival of Höegh Aurora reflects our shared commitment to innovation and sustainability, ensuring that Port Freeport remains at the forefront of global shipping advancements.”
The port and Höegh first partnered in 2015. The arrival of the Höegh Aurora further reinforces Freeport as a global commerce hub.
In 2024 Freeport handled 162,239 vehicles and signed an agreement with Volkswagen to process up to 140,000 imported vehicles annually by VW, Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini and Porsche.
Phyllis Saathoff, Port Freeport executive director and chief executive, in the release emphasized the port’s ongoing investments in infrastructure.
“With the deepening and widening of the Freeport Harbor Channel, we are enhancing operational efficiency and reinforcing our commitment to sustainable growth and economic prosperity. The arrival of Höegh Aurora is a testament to the forward-thinking investments we have made to support our partners and accommodate the next generation of eco-friendly vessels.”
The port currently ranks outside the U.S. top 10 for ro-ro but sixth nationally in chemicals trade, 14th in total foreign waterborne tonnage and 26th in containers. It is also a leading port for the export of crude oil and natural gas liquids.
