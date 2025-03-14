Arrival of world’s largest car carrier marks Texas port’s gateway strategy

Port Freeport, Texas, marked a milestone March 4 with the inaugural visit of the Höegh Aurora, the world’s largest vehicle carrier.

The Höegh Aurora has a capacity of 9,100 autos, and is one of a series of multifuel pure car and truck carrier vessels in the German operator’s fleet.

The vessel’s arrival was made possible by the Freeport Harbor Channel Improvement Project, which has enhanced the port’s capabilities by deepening and widening the channel. This infrastructure upgrade has improved navigational safety and enabled the port to accommodate larger vessels like the Höegh Aurora.

“Port Freeport’s partnership with Höegh Autoliners (HAUTO.OL) continues to grow, bringing economic benefits and strengthening our role as a leading gateway for automotive trade,” said Ravi Singhania, chairman of the Port Freeport Commission, in a release. “The arrival of Höegh Aurora reflects our shared commitment to innovation and sustainability, ensuring that Port Freeport remains at the forefront of global shipping advancements.”



