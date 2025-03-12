Ocean container rates slide as US tariffs shadow logistics planning

Recent developments in United States trade policy have once again thrown the global supply chain into a state of flux as President Donald Trump’s moves to impose and then partially suspend some tariffs have created significant disruption and uncertainty for businesses operating in North America.

That uncertain feeling has extended to ocean container rates, already in the throes of the traditional early-year lull, according to the Freightos Baltic Index.

The initial announcement of 25% tariffs on all U.S. imports from Mexico and Canada sent shockwaves through the logistics industry. However, within days, the administration issued a one-month reprieve for automotive goods covered by the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, later extending this suspension to all imports under the agreement. This impacts an estimated 50% of imports from Canada and 38% from Mexico, including automotive goods, food and agricultural products, and many appliances and electronics.

The remaining imports, valued at approximately $1 billion per day, now face the 25% tariff increase. This category encompasses a wide range of products from phones and computers to medical equipment. The sudden implementation and subsequent partial suspension of these tariffs have led to significant disruptions in cross-border shipments and surface volume flows from both Mexico and Canada.



