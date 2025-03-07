Pentagon wants to buy 10 cargo ships to bolster aging logistics fleet

The head of logistics for the United States’ armed forces is calling for the purchase of 10 used cargo ships to bolster the aging fleet that supports American military operations overseas.

Air Force Gen. Randall Reed, Commander of United States Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM), made the request in a prepared statement at a hearing Thursday of the Senate Armed Services Committee. He expressed concern about the advanced age and declining readiness of the Ready Reserve Force, which is critical for positioning equipment and supplies from the U.S. during conflicts or crises.

According to Reed, the median age of the fleet’s 46 roll-on/roll-off ships is 47 years, with 14 ships being 50 years or older, some steam-powered. This aging fleet poses risks to USTRANSCOM’s ability to rapidly deploy forces and equipment globally when needed.

To address this issue, USTRANSCOM is supporting a Navy strategy to recapitalize the government-owned sealift fleet by acquiring used ships from the commercial market. So far, seven used vessels have been purchased, with two more expected in fiscal year 2025. This will add over 1.5 million square feet of useful capacity, Reed said in prepared remarks.



