Pentagon wants to buy 10 cargo ships to bolster aging logistics fleet

The head of logistics for the United States’ armed forces is calling for the purchase of 10 used cargo ships to bolster the aging fleet that supports American military operations overseas.
Air Force Gen. Randall Reed, Commander of United States Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM), made the request in a prepared statement at a hearing Thursday of the Senate Armed Services Committee. He expressed concern about the advanced age and declining readiness of the Ready Reserve Force, which is critical for positioning equipment and supplies from the U.S. during conflicts or crises.
According to Reed, the median age of the fleet’s 46 roll-on/roll-off ships is 47 years, with 14 ships being 50 years or older, some steam-powered. This aging fleet poses risks to USTRANSCOM’s ability to rapidly deploy forces and equipment globally when needed.
To address this issue, USTRANSCOM is supporting a Navy strategy to recapitalize the government-owned sealift fleet by acquiring used ships from the commercial market. So far, seven used vessels have been purchased, with two more expected in fiscal year 2025. This will add over 1.5 million square feet of useful capacity, Reed said in prepared remarks.
However, Reed emphasized that more ships are urgently needed, as 30 existing vessels are scheduled for retirement between 2026 and 2034. He called the ability to purchase 10 used ships “vital to maintain credible deterrence globally.”
The general framed the recapitalization as part of a broader effort to preserve USTRANSCOM’s unique capabilities in projecting American military power worldwide. He noted that no other nation or combination of nations can match the U.S. global airlift and sealift capacity.
Reed tied the need for fleet modernization to increasing challenges from adversaries like China, which he said is actively seeking to compromise foreign infrastructure and hinder U.S. mobility. He warned that aging transportation assets, in the face of more capable adversaries, underscore the need for recapitalization across air, sea and land mobility forces.
Beyond sealift, Reed also highlighted readiness concerns with the Air Force’s aging KC-135 air refueling tankers and called for accelerated fielding of new KC-46 tankers. He described the air refueling fleet as USTRANSCOM’s “most stressed” capability.
The USTRANSCOM commander’s push for 10 additional cargo ships comes as part of a comprehensive effort to modernize America’s military logistics capabilities. Reed emphasized that maintaining robust sealift capacity is crucial for deterring adversaries, reassuring allies, and giving national leaders strategic flexibility in responding to global crises.
Find more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
