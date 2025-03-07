Stay flexible in a convoluted market, experts tell ocean shippers

Amid a global supply chain wracked by geopolitical strife, trade wars and parochial upheavals, the prospective return of the world’s largest container operators to the Red Sea-Suez Canal route is good news for most of the Middle East, but could signal leaner times for ocean transport providers, an analyst says.

“The opening of the Red Sea will lead to a drop in container [purchase] prices and freight rates and a massive surge in container availability, putting pressure on NVOCC [non-vessel operating common carriers] in that region,” said Christian Roeloffs, chief executive of marketplace Container XChange, in a March forecast.

The biggest container carriers have diverted services away from the Suez Canal-Red Sea-Gulf of Aden route since early 2024. That was shortly after the start of the Gaza war, when Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen attacked merchant shipping they claimed was linked to Israel.

While Israel and Hamas work through a multiphase ceasefire agreement, shipping executives have said the region is still too unstable to guarantee the safety of ships and their crews.



