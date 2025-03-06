As tariff window closes, trans-Pacific ocean container rates tumble

The seasonal lull and end to frontloading by importers is driving down container rates on trans-Pacific transits to the United States.

Shippers for months have pulled forward imports in a bid to stay ahead of tariffs promised by the Trump administration. Those levies are now up to 25%, with the threat of 60% tariffs and other reciprocal charges that could land as soon as April.

Asia-U.S. West Coast rates fell by 18% to $3,558 per forty-foot equivalent unit, according to the Freightos Baltic Index for the week ending Feb. 28. Asia-U.S. East Coast prices dropped 21% to $4,490 per FEU.

“The combination of a seasonal slump in demand and the possible end of frontloading likely drove the sharp fall in trans-Pacific ocean rates last week,” wrote Judah Levine, head of research for Freightos, in analysis accompanying the rate changes. “Daily prices this week are already below $3,000/FEU to the West Coast and $4,000/FEU to the East Coast, matching the post-Lunar New Year lows hit in April of last year.