Container volumes post third-best January at Port of NY-NJ

January container volumes at the Port of New York and New Jersey showed continued growth at the East Coast’s largest import gateway.
The hub handled 720,283 twenty-foot equivalent units, according to the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, an increase of 7.9% y/y and the port’s third-highest ever for the month.
The fast start continues the growth trend observed in recent years, topped only by January 2022 at 765,050 TEUs and January 2021’s 721,284 TEUs.
The growth continues the port’s positive momentum from 2024, when frontloading by imports ahead of tariffs and potential labor disruptions boosted import volumes. Flows were also aided by importers pulling imports forward ahead of Lunar New Year.
Loaded containers saw a 6.6% year-over-year increase, rising from 447,514 TEUs in January 2024 to 476,874 TEUs in January 2025. Empty container volume grew at a faster rate, increasing by 10.7% from 219,832 TEUs to 243,409 TEUs.
Loaded import TEUs rose by 10.3%, from 342,790 in January 2024 to 378,168 in January 2025. Export loaded TEUs experienced a decrease of 5.7%, from 104,724 to 98,706 over the same period.
Intermodal rail lifts saw a slight decline of 1%, from 53,013 in January 2024 to 52,487 in January 2025.
