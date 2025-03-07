Container volumes post third-best January at Port of NY-NJ

January container volumes at the Port of New York and New Jersey showed continued growth at the East Coast’s largest import gateway.

The hub handled 720,283 twenty-foot equivalent units, according to the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, an increase of 7.9% y/y and the port’s third-highest ever for the month.

The fast start continues the growth trend observed in recent years, topped only by January 2022 at 765,050 TEUs and January 2021’s 721,284 TEUs.

The growth continues the port’s positive momentum from 2024, when frontloading by imports ahead of tariffs and potential labor disruptions boosted import volumes. Flows were also aided by importers pulling imports forward ahead of Lunar New Year.