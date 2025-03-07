US shipyard for first time 3D printing parts for new aircraft carriers

While the maritime industry puzzles over just how the United States plans to revive its moribund merchant shipbuilding capacity, one shipyard is creating its own processes.

Defense contractor HII (NYSE: HII) announced that its Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division successfully 3D-printed and installed a major valve manifold assembly on an aircraft carrier under construction at the Virginia shipyard.

The 5-foot-long, 1,000-pound manifold is designed to distribute fluid shipwide from a pump room on the Gerald R. Ford-class vessel Enterprise.

The builder in a release said the use of certified 3D-printed parts has the potential to speed construction and delivery of military and merchant vessels while improving manufacturing quality for critical components.



