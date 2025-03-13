Container imports headed for summer doldrums, says NRF

Imports at major U.S. container ports are expected to remain high through spring but could see year-over-year declines this summer, according to the latest Global Port Tracker report from the National Retail Federation and Hackett Associates.

The ongoing tariff situation continues to impact import volumes and strategies.

“Retailers are continuing to bring as much merchandise into the country ahead of rising tariffs as possible,” said Jonathan Gold, NRF vice president for supply chain and customs policy, in a release.

While recent tariff changes on goods from Canada and Mexico are not expected to directly affect port volumes, new levies on Chinese imports remain a significant concern. Tariffs on Chinese goods have already doubled from 10% to 20%, with potential for additional reciprocal tariffs starting in April.



