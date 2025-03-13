US opening investigation into container shipping choke points

WASHINGTON — The Federal Maritime Commission may consider blocking foreign container ships from entering U.S. ports if it finds that the country in which they’re registered is causing choke points at various shipping locations around the world.

In a notice published on Thursday, the FMC announced it would be launching an investigation into transit constraints that the agency says could be creating unfavorable conditions for shipping in U.S. foreign trades.

The seven choke points targeted by the FMC are the English Channel, the Malacca Strait, the Northern Sea Passage, the Singapore Strait, the Panama Canal, the Strait of Gibraltar and the Suez Canal.

“Based on available information, it appears that constraints on transits through [these choke points] may have created shipping conditions that call for careful consideration by the Commission in connection with the determination of its policies and the carrying out of its duties,” the agency stated.



