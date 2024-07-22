FMC rejects claims it is using new container rule to regulate prices

WASHINGTON — The Federal Maritime Commission has rejected arguments that it is trying to regulate rates in issuing a new rule largely prohibiting ocean carriers from refusing to provide vessel space for their customers’ containers.

The final rule, which also addresses instances in which carriers unreasonably refuse to deal or negotiate contract provisions with their customers regarding container vessel space, was required under the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022. It goes into effect Sept. 23.

“This rule establishes the necessary elements for the FMC to apply federal law with respect to refusals of cargo space accommodations when available,” states the rule’s preamble. “This rule applies to complaints brought before the FMC by a private party, as well as enforcement cases brought by the Commission.”

When the rule was going through the rulemaking process last year, carriers complained about a provision allowing the agency, in evaluating whether an ocean carrier’s refusal to deal or negotiate with customers on vessel space is reasonable, to consider when carriers quote rates so far above current market rates that they cannot be considered a good-faith effort to negotiate.



