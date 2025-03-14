Amid ocean container liner gains, Zim earnings shine

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. results saw a significant turnaround as strategic operational expansions and increased market penetration yielded substantial gains in 2024.

The world’s 10th-largest carrier said full-year revenues soared to $8.43 billion, up 63% year over year as net income of $2.15 billion improved a loss of $2.69 billion in 2023. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization reached $3.69 billion, up 252% y/y.

Fourth-quarter revenues climbed to $2.17 billion, an 80% increase from the same period in 2023. Net income stood at $563 million, from a loss of $147 million.

Israel-based Zim (NYSE: ZIM) achieved a 14% increase in carried volume for 2024, ahead of global growth of 6.2%, according to industry data cooperative Container Trade Statistics (CTS), with a record-breaking 982,000 twenty-foot equivalent units transported in the fourth quarter alone. The average freight rate per TEU reached $1,888 over the year, representing a 57% year-over-year increase and outpacing the 18% industry average gain tracked by CTS.