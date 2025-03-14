DP World sees record revenue, but profit slips

Container terminal operator DP World saw record revenue in 2024, but overall profit weakened amid higher finance costs and a challenging global economic environment.

Privately held DP World of Dubai in a release said revenue was $20 billion in 2024, up 9.7% from the previous year. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, pretax profit, was a record $5.5 billion, growing 6.7% year on year with a robust margin of 27.2%. Earnings before interest and taxes, or operating profit, was $3.36 billion, up 10.2% from $3.06 billion.

Ports and terminals revenue per twenty-foot equivalent unit increased 13.9% on a like-for-like basis with strong growth from the Middle East and Americas.

But headwinds hit the company’s overall profit at $1.5 billion, which fell 2% y/y. The company said this was due primarily to higher finance costs, and supply chain issues that raked global trade. Profit directly attributable to owners experienced a substantial decline of over 27%, indicating increased financial and operational pressures on the company.