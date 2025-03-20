Hapag-Lloyd sees mixed earnings in 2024

German shipping giant Hapag-Lloyd has released its financial results for 2024, revealing a complex picture of growth and challenges across its business segments.

While liner transport volume rose to 12.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units, up from 11.9 million TEUs, average freight rates declined to $1,492 from $1,500 per TEU in 2023. This combination resulted in segment revenue of $20.3 billion, up from $19.2 billion in 2023. However, profitability metrics showed mixed results, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increasing slightly to $4.9 billion, while earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) remained nearly flat at $2.7 billion.

Hapag-Lloyd (OTC: HPGLY) expanded its fleet capacity and container volumes. The company operated 299 vessels in 2024, up from 266 the previous year. This expansion increased aggregate vessel capacity to 2,346,000 TEUs and container capacity to 3,654,000 TEUs.

The Terminal & Infrastructure segment, a relatively new focus area for Hapag-Lloyd, showed promising growth. Revenue more than doubled to $433 million, with EBITDA and EBIT also seeing significant increases to $150 million and $71.3 million, respectively.



