Trump trade war halts ships, strands empty containers 

Container shipping, the linchpin of global trade, has been thrown into turmoil once again as President Donald Trump’s trade war continues to escalate.

Recent weeks have seen a dizzying array of tariff announcements, exemptions and retractions, leaving shippers and importers struggling to keep pace with the rapidly changing situation, analyst Judah Levine of Freightos said in a weekly research note.

On April 2, Trump announced unprecedented reciprocal tariffs on about 60 U.S. trading partners, which went into effect on April 9. However, just a day later, these tariffs were paused for three months for most countries. China, which had chosen to retaliate against the reciprocal tariffs, was excluded from this pause, resulting in both countries imposing a minimum of 125% tariffs on each other’s goods.

Adding to the complexity, Trump exempted electronics including smartphones, computers and semiconductors from all reciprocal tariffs late last week for an unspecified period. This exemption applies to Chinese electronics as well, although the president’s earlier 20% tariffs on China and any previous tariffs still apply.



