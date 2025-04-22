Shares of largest US-flag container carrier plunge under Trump tariffs

Shares of the biggest U.S.-flag container carrier are taking a beating as President Donald Trump tries to reset global trade.

Honolulu-based Matson (NYSE: MATX) has seen its share price lose nearly 30% of its value from a 52-week high of $169.12 to $94.50 as of Monday.

The collapse has been even steeper from $132.55 as of April 2 when the U.S. implemented the most recent round of tariffs even as the broader shipping sector recovers from the disruption of trade.

During that time, shares of Denmark’s Maersk are off 12%; OOIL, parent of China’s OOCL, 9%; and Hapag-Lloyd of Germany, 2%.