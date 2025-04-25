Chief negotiator on union longshore pact to lead USMX

The United States Maritime Alliance has chosen F. Paul De Maria to serve as chief executive and chairman of the port employers’ group.
De Maria was the alliance’s chief negotiator in contentious contract talks with the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA). The pact, one of the richest in the history of maritime labor, includes landmark provisions for automating container handling at East and Gulf Coast ports.
De Maria succeeds David F. Adam, who retired in April after having served as chief operating officer from 2011-13 and chief executive and chairman since 2013.
The USMX board of directors made the change April 17.
“It’s an honor to lead this organization as we work together with the ILA to ensure we have the strong and efficient supply chains necessary to ensure American companies can access the global marketplace,” said De Maria, in a release. “Our focus will be on working day-in and day-out to make sure we are successfully implementing our agreement that prioritizes creating modern and safe working conditions across the industry while supporting longshore jobs.”
De Maria joined USMX in 2012 as vice president of labor relations and in 2021 moved up to executive vice president and chief operating officer. Prior to joining USMX, he was senior general manager of marine terminal operator Ports America. De Maria is a graduate of the State University of New York Maritime College in New York, where he earned a U.S. Coast Guard third mate’s license and a Bachelor of Science in Marine Transportation.
