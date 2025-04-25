Chief negotiator on union longshore pact to lead USMX

The United States Maritime Alliance has chosen F. Paul De Maria to serve as chief executive and chairman of the port employers’ group.

De Maria was the alliance’s chief negotiator in contentious contract talks with the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA). The pact, one of the richest in the history of maritime labor, includes landmark provisions for automating container handling at East and Gulf Coast ports.

F. Paul De Maria (Photo: USMX)

De Maria succeeds David F. Adam, who retired in April after having served as chief operating officer from 2011-13 and chief executive and chairman since 2013.

The USMX board of directors made the change April 17.



