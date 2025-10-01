Einride’s $100 million funding fuels autonomous trucking

Sweden-based freight tech innovator Einride has raised $100 million to accelerate the deployment of its autonomous and electric freight solutions while expanding its global footprint. The funding round drew participation from existing investors, including EQT Ventures, a West Coast-based asset manager, and a strategic investment from quantum computing leader IonQ, signaling strong confidence in the company’s technology and growth trajectory.
For Einride, this infusion of capital marks the next stage in its mission to redefine road freight. Since its founding in 2016, the company has built what CEO Roozbeh Charli describes as a “complete and forward-looking freight ecosystem,” combining one of the world’s largest fleets of heavy-duty electric trucks with cutting-edge autonomous technology and its proprietary Saga planning platform.
Saga, which integrates advanced digital planning with electric and autonomous vehicles, is designed to tackle long-standing challenges in the freight industry, including high emissions, labor shortages, and fragmented operations.
“I am excited and proud of the continued trust our investors have placed in us. This funding allows us to grow with our customer base and accelerate the deployment of our autonomous freight technology. It’s a strong signal of confidence in both our team and our unique position in the market,” said Charli, in a news release.
Ted Persson, partner at EQT Ventures, was quoted, “We believe Einride is building the most complete and forward-looking freight ecosystem on the market today. Nordic tech has a habit of being underestimated, until it quietly rewires an entire industry. That’s exactly what Einride is doing in freight.”
The investment follows a year of strong momentum for the company, including a doubling of net sales in 2024, expansion into Austria and the UAE, and partnerships with global shippers across Europe and North America.
Most recently, the company completed the world’s first cableless autonomous border crossing. There was no human driver in the truck, and the vehicle crossed between Norway and Sweden. Crossing from a non-European Union country into the European Union successfully.
With this funding, Einride is poised to continue pushing the boundaries of autonomous and electric freight, reinforcing its position as a leader in the transition toward future-proofed transportation. The company’s fleet, now one of the largest of heavy-duty electric trucks in the world.
As the sector continues to grapple with environmental pressures and driver shortages, Einride’s autonomous and electric fleet is emerging as a practical solution, highlighting how technology can reshape operations while driving efficiency and sustainability.