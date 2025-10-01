Einride’s $100 million funding fuels autonomous trucking

Sweden-based freight tech innovator Einride has raised $100 million to accelerate the deployment of its autonomous and electric freight solutions while expanding its global footprint. The funding round drew participation from existing investors, including EQT Ventures, a West Coast-based asset manager, and a strategic investment from quantum computing leader IonQ, signaling strong confidence in the company’s technology and growth trajectory.

For Einride, this infusion of capital marks the next stage in its mission to redefine road freight. Since its founding in 2016, the company has built what CEO Roozbeh Charli describes as a “complete and forward-looking freight ecosystem,” combining one of the world’s largest fleets of heavy-duty electric trucks with cutting-edge autonomous technology and its proprietary Saga planning platform.

Saga, which integrates advanced digital planning with electric and autonomous vehicles, is designed to tackle long-standing challenges in the freight industry, including high emissions, labor shortages, and fragmented operations.

“I am excited and proud of the continued trust our investors have placed in us. This funding allows us to grow with our customer base and accelerate the deployment of our autonomous freight technology. It’s a strong signal of confidence in both our team and our unique position in the market,” said Charli, in a news release.