How the 14-Point U.S.-Iran MOU Could Reshape Global Supply Chains

A potential breakthrough in the Middle East could soon ease major headaches for truckers, shippers, and manufacturers worldwide. On Friday, U.S. and Iranian leaders are set to formally sign a 14-point memorandum of understanding (MOU) in Switzerland. This interim deal aims to end recent fighting, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and start 60 days of talks on a final agreement.

Once More Unto the Strait, Dear Friends, Once More.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow waterway between Iran and Oman. Before the conflict, it carried about one-fifth of the world’s oil supply, plus large amounts of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and other goods. When fighting closed the strait earlier this year, oil prices spiked, shipping costs jumped, and supply chains faced serious delays. Tanker traffic dropped sharply. Insurance rates soared. Many ships rerouted around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope, adding weeks and extra fuel costs to journeys.

Key Parts of the MOU That Matter for Freight

The 14-point document includes several steps that could quickly affect transportation:

· Immediate ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon, and no new military moves during talks.

· Reopening the Strait of Hormuz to commercial traffic. The U.S. will lift its naval blockade. Iran will clear mines and other obstacles. Full pre-war traffic levels should return within 30 days.

· Oil export waivers. The U.S. Treasury will allow Iran to sell crude oil, petrochemicals, and related products right away. This includes banking, insurance, and shipping services.

· Release of frozen funds, around $24 billion or more, and promises of broader sanctions relief if talks succeed.

· A $300 billion economic development plan funded through regional partners.

· Iran will make best efforts for the safe passage of commercial vessels with no charge for 60 days only from the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman and vice versa.

These changes target energy flows first. More stable oil supplies should lower fuel prices for trucks, ships, and planes. That helps control costs across every link in the supply chain, from factories to warehouses to store shelves.

What Happens Next If Signed on Friday.

Signing the MOU on Friday does not end all problems overnight, but it starts a clear timeline:

Immediate effects: Fighting stops. The U.S. begins removing the blockade. Iran starts clearing the strait. Treasury waivers for Iranian oil exports take effect.

Within 30 days: Commercial ships should move through Hormuz at near-normal levels. Tankers now waiting or rerouted can return. Insurance companies will likely lower war-risk premiums as risks drop.

Next 60 days: Teams negotiate a final deal on Iran’s nuclear program, remaining sanctions, and long-term security. If successful, broader sanctions relief could follow, unlocking more Iranian oil and trade.

Ongoing monitoring: Both sides must follow the rules, or the deal could collapse. President Trump has warned that violations could restart conflict.

U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve at Lowest Levels in 43 Years

The timing of the MOU could not arrive soon enough. As of the week ending June 12, 2026, the inventory of the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) currently stands at approximately 340.25 million barrels, down sharply from recent weeks due to emergency releases tied to the Iran conflict and Strait of Hormuz disruptions. Yes, this is the lowest level since 1983. At that time, the Reagan administration was still in the early stages of filling the newly created reserve, established in 1975 after the 1973-74 oil embargo.

The SPR has not been this low in over 43 years. Releases in 2026 were partly loans to refiners to stabilize prices during the crisis, with some repayment expected later. The recent U.S.-Iran MOU could reduce the need for further draws if the strait reopens smoothly. Even so, the SPR is at a historically vulnerable point for any new major disruption, like a hurricane season event.

US Munitions Stockpiles for Key Advanced Systems Significantly Depleted

According to analyses from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and reports in major outlets, the roughly 38–39 days of high-intensity operations burned through large quantities of precision munitions, particularly long-range strike and air-defense interceptors.

Exact classified totals are not public, but open-source estimates include:

· Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAM): More than 1,000 fired, close to or exceeding much of the available stockpile. Annual production has historically been low (~86/year on average), though ramping toward 600–1,000+. Replenishment to pre-war levels could take until late 2030 or early 2031.

· Patriot interceptors: Over 1,000 used (each costing millions). Replenishment projected for mid-2029.

· THAAD interceptors: Up to ~290 expended (roughly half or more of inventory). A full recovery is not expected until end of 2029.

· Other systems: 45%+ of Precision Strike Missiles (PrSM), significant shares of ATACMS, JASSM, and SM-3/SM-6 naval missiles (around 20–30% in some cases

The U.S. still has sufficient munitions for plausible ongoing or limited scenarios in the current theater and maintains deeper stocks of less advanced items (e.g., JDAM bombs, artillery). However, the drawdown has pulled assets from other commands like Europe and Pacific, leaving those regions thinner and creating a “window of vulnerability” for a high-end conflict like one with China.

Rebuilding will take years, generally 2-4 years for the most stressed systems, even with accelerated production orders under the Trump administration. The defense industrial base is expanding, but past low procurement rates and supply chain limits slow the process. The U.S.-Iran MOU and ceasefire should ease immediate pressure, reducing the need for further high-volume expenditures. Pentagon officials have stated inventories remain adequate for deterrence, but experts warn of risks if another major crisis emerges soon. Production surges and FY2027 budget requests aim to close the gap faster.

Impacts on Supply Chains.

Positive side: Lower energy prices should ease inflation on diesel and jet fuel. This helps trucking companies, railroads, and ocean carriers. Chemical and fertilizer shipments from the Gulf region could resume more cheaply, supporting U.S. and global farming. Retailers and manufacturers may see steadier costs and fewer delays.

Challenges ahead: Full recovery will take time. Mines and wreckage must be cleared. Hundreds of ships may need repositioning. Insurance adjustments and crew safety concerns won’t vanish instantly. Some routes altered during the crisis may stay changed for months. Backlogs at ports could linger. For U.S. importers and exporters, this MOU brings cautious optimism. Companies should review contracts now for fuel surcharges, insurance clauses, and force majeure terms. Diversified sourcing and strong carrier relationships remain smart moves.

And What of Lebanon?

Israel began its ground invasion of southern Lebanon on or around March 16-17, 2026, shortly after the broader U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran erupted. The emphasis on Lebanon in the 14-point U.S.-Iran MOU centers on Point 1, which calls for an immediate and permanent end to military operations on all fronts, explicitly including Lebanon. This provision requires the U.S., Iran, Israel, and their respective allies to stop fighting there right away. It also commits both sides to respect Lebanon’s territorial integrity and sovereignty going forward. Iran has stressed that this means Israeli forces must withdraw from southern Lebanon, where clashes with Hezbollah, a Tehran-backed group, have caused heavy casualties and displacement.

The U.S. and Iran see the Lebanon ceasefire as essential to prevent the conflict from spreading or restarting while the two countries negotiate a final deal over the next 60 days. Without it, the broader truce, and steps like reopening the Strait of Hormuz, could quickly unravel. In short, Lebanon is highlighted to lock in a regional de-escalation, not just a bilateral U.S.-Iran pause. Should conflict in Lebanon continue, the MOU may be out the window entirely.

Looking Ahead.

The last time the U.S. Congress formally declared war on a foreign country was 84 years ago. 84 years ago. Yet military adventurism seemingly continues unabated. What else could this be but a bipartisan, and fully institutionalized constitutional failure? This is yet another reminder of how geopolitics and logistics remain linked. One narrow strait can ripple across oceans and highways. If the MOU holds and the strait reopens smoothly, supply chains could gain real breathing room by late summer. The next few weeks will show whether paper promises turn into smooth sailing. Freight professionals should watch oil prices, tanker rates, and official updates closely. Stability in the Gulf could mean lower costs and more predictable deliveries for everyone.

I will leave you with John Quincy Adams’ 1821 Fourth of July address:

“Wherever the standard of freedom and Independence has been or shall be unfurled, there will her heart, her benedictions and her prayers be. But she goes not abroad, in search of monsters to destroy. She is the well-wisher to the freedom and independence of all. She is the champion and vindicator only of her own.”

Let’s hope that the next time we go searching for monsters to destroy, we seek the advice and consent of the U.S. Congress.

Matthew Leffler is a transportation attorney, adjunct professor of law at Michigan State University College of Law, and the host of the Armchair Attorney® Podcast. He can be reached at matthew@armchairattorney.com