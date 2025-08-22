How to Walk a Driver Through a Rate Confirmation the Right Way

Some small carriers treat the rate confirmation like just another attachment—something to forward and forget. But the smartest ones know better. They use it as a control point. Because the rate con doesn’t just say where a load goes—it outlines how your money moves. It’s the one document that touches your driver, your dispatch, your accounting, your customer, and your broker. It’s your contract. And if you don’t walk your driver through it—every single time—you’re leaving profit, clarity, and control on the table. This playsheet breaks down exactly how to build a five-minute, simple walkthrough system that protects your revenue, cuts confusion, and keeps you moving clean.

Why the Rate Con Deserves More Than a Glance

In a business where seconds matter and paperwork piles up, it’s tempting to treat the rate con like just another piece of admin work. But here’s what happens when you don’t review it clearly with your driver:

They miss pickup windows because the wrong time was assumed.



Detention doesn’t get paid because proof wasn’t collected.



Lumper fees get advanced but not reimbursed because instructions were skipped.



Claims get denied because a single instruction was missed.



None of these are driver problems. They’re leadership problems. Every one of these issues is preventable—if the expectations are clearly communicated before wheels move.

Takeaway: If you don’t walk the driver through the rate con, you’re not leading—you’re gambling.