How to Walk a Driver Through a Rate Confirmation the Right Way

Some small carriers treat the rate confirmation like just another attachment—something to forward and forget. But the smartest ones know better. They use it as a control point. Because the rate con doesn’t just say where a load goes—it outlines how your money moves. It’s the one document that touches your driver, your dispatch, your accounting, your customer, and your broker. It’s your contract. And if you don’t walk your driver through it—every single time—you’re leaving profit, clarity, and control on the table. This playsheet breaks down exactly how to build a five-minute, simple walkthrough system that protects your revenue, cuts confusion, and keeps you moving clean.
Why the Rate Con Deserves More Than a Glance
In a business where seconds matter and paperwork piles up, it’s tempting to treat the rate con like just another piece of admin work. But here’s what happens when you don’t review it clearly with your driver:
- They miss pickup windows because the wrong time was assumed.
- Detention doesn’t get paid because proof wasn’t collected.
- Lumper fees get advanced but not reimbursed because instructions were skipped.
- Claims get denied because a single instruction was missed.
None of these are driver problems. They’re leadership problems. Every one of these issues is preventable—if the expectations are clearly communicated before wheels move.
Takeaway: If you don’t walk the driver through the rate con, you’re not leading—you’re gambling.
Who Owns the Walkthrough?
Whether you’re the dispatcher, the fleet owner, or the one behind the wheel, the answer is the same: the person who controls the rate con owns the walkthrough.
If that’s you, it’s your job to make sure your team knows:
- What the load is
- Where it’s going
- When it’s due
- What’s required to get paid
- Who to call when things go wrong
And you don’t do that with a quick “You good?” over the phone. You do it with a repeatable, five-minute conversation that runs the same way every time. Think of it like a pre-trip inspection for your back office.
The 7-Point Walkthrough to Protect Every Load
This process works whether you’ve got one truck or ten. It doesn’t take long. But it does take discipline. Here’s what your walkthrough must include:
1. Pickup and Delivery Information
Start with the basics—but verify everything.
- Pickup and drop-off addresses
- Appointment windows or FCFS (First-Come, First-Served)
- Company names (sometimes different from shipper/receiver)
- Contact phone numbers for check-in
Execution Tip: Cross-check city and ZIP code. Brokers frequently copy/paste wrong info. Don’t send a driver 40 miles off track because nobody checked.
2. Load Details
Drivers must know what they’re hauling before they show up. This prevents refusals, trailer issues, and missed instructions.
- Load weight
- Type of freight (dry, reefer, flatbed, hazmat, etc.)
- Pallet count
- Temperature requirements (if applicable)
- Live load vs. drop and hook
- Driver assist expectations
Execution Tip: If the rate con says “driver assist” and your driver isn’t informed or equipped, that’s a liability. Confirm and agree before dispatch.
3. Pay Breakdown
Money clarity avoids phone calls, resentment, and missed pay. Break it down line by line.
- Linehaul pay
- Fuel surcharge
- Accessorials: detention, layover, TONU, assist
- Advances (note if issued, pending, or rejected)
Execution Tip: Explain accessorials as conditional pay. “You don’t just get $150 for detention—it activates only after X, and with Y proof.”
4. Rate Per Mile (RPM)
Even if your driver isn’t asking, walk them through it.
Let them see the math:
Gross Pay ÷ Miles = RPM
Example:
“This is 720 loaded miles at $2,185. That’s $3.03 a mile before fuel. This is a margin load, so timing and paperwork matter.”
Execution Tip: Drivers who understand margin take ownership. They’re less likely to miss appointments or fumble PODs because they know their performance protects profit.
5. Detention, Layover, and Accessorial Pay Rules
This is where most carriers lose money—not because detention didn’t happen, but because nobody followed the rules to claim it.
- What triggers detention (how many hours?)
- Who signs in/out times
- What paperwork is needed
- Rate per hour (and after how long)
Layover rules (written approval? flat fee?)
Execution Tip: Print or preload a detention log sheet in the truck. Don’t leave it up to memory. If the shipper signs nothing, your claim has nothing.
6. Special Instructions and Fine Print
Some drivers miss these because they’re in tiny text blocks buried at the bottom. That’s not an excuse—it’s a leadership check.
“Driver must call within 1 hour of pickup”
“Must use specific lumper service”
“No partial deliveries allowed”
“Carrier waives detention without prior written approval”
“POD must include consignee signature and trailer number”
Execution Tip: Highlight these in advance, especially if you use a TMS or PDF markup tool. Pre-mark them before dispatch.
7. POD and Documentation Expectations
Don’t leave invoicing delays to chance. Confirm:
- What POD or BOL documents are required
- Whether they must be scanned, uploaded, or emailed
- Deadline to submit
- Contact person for invoicing questions
- Who signs, where, and how
Execution Tip: If the broker requires paperwork before delivery (e.g., signed rate con, W9, insurance), make sure it’s already submitted and logged. Don’t wait until Friday at 4:45 p.m.
How to Build This Into Your SOP
If it’s not written down, it’s not a process. Here’s how to make this walkthrough part of your everyday system:
- Attach a Walkthrough Checklist
Use a simple seven-point list like the one above and attach it to every dispatch order—paper or digital.
- Train Drivers to Expect the Conversation
Make it part of your dispatch rhythm. Every load gets a walkthrough, no matter how short or familiar. You’re setting a standard.
- Use a Shared Log
Whether it’s a shared Google Sheet or a checkbox in your TMS, track that the walkthrough happened. Timestamp it. Add a note if anything needed clarification.
- Review Weekly
Check which loads had missed accessorials, POD issues, or missed appointments. Trace it back—was the walkthrough done? If not, adjust.
- Keep It Tight
This isn’t a 30-minute meeting. It’s a structured, no-fluff five-minute briefing. Respect your driver’s time—but don’t skip the process.
What Happens When You Don’t Do It
Let’s break this down by loss category:
- Financial Loss: Missed accessorials can eat 20–40% of a load’s profit.
- Reputation Damage: One missed pickup can cost you a lane—or a customer.
- Driver Frustration: Repeated surprises lead to turnover and mistrust.
- Compliance Risk: Failure to meet contract terms opens the door for disputes or claims.
If you’re not reviewing rate confirmations clearly, these aren’t occasional risks—they’re guaranteed outcomes.
Highlighter Takeaway: Every dollar lost to avoidable confusion is a system failure. Not a one-time mistake.
Final Word
This isn’t about being a micromanager. It’s about being a professional.
If your driver doesn’t understand the load they’re running, the timeline they’re expected to hit, or the conditions under which you’ll get paid, then you’ve already lost control of the load before it begins. A rate confirmation is your playbook. Your job is to make sure everyone on the field knows it—before kickoff.
The best fleets—regardless of size—don’t run on hope. They run on process. They win because their drivers are prepared, their back office is synced, and their systems are consistent. The five-minute walkthrough isn’t optional. It’s fundamental.
It prevents the rework, the finger-pointing, and the missed pay. It turns “I didn’t know” into “Got it—on it.” It moves you from chaos to control.
Walk the rate con. Every time. No exceptions.