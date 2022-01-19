Ice, snow to hit Texas, mid-Atlantic late week

Truckers could hit delays later this week due to treacherous winter weather in two regions of the country.

First, a weak system is expected to move across Texas from Thursday until around midday Friday. Some cold air will be in place at the surface after a cold front passes through the area later Wednesday. Precipitation that follows as a result of an upper atmospheric disturbance will likely be sleet or freezing rain.

A light glaze to a tenth of an inch of ice is likely. Given that it’s far southern Texas, which isn’t used to frozen precipitation, any amount of sleet or freezing rain could cause transportation issues. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm watches and winter weather advisories for almost all of southern Texas, from just north of Harlingen to just north of San Antonio.

The same cold front will move into the eastern U.S. beginning late Thursday, fading Saturday. With residual cold air lingering at the surface and moisture streaming in from the west, the scenario is ripe for an ice, sleet and snow event for the mid-Atlantic.

As of Wednesday morning, the favored areas for freezing rain and sleet would be central South Carolina, as well as central and/or eastern North Carolina. The favored areas for snow look to be across interior portions of North Carolina, much of Virginia, eastern Maryland, eastern New Jersey and Delaware.

(Map: FreightWaves SONAR Critical Events and radar, 8 a.m. ET, Jan. 19, 2022. To learn more about FreightWaves SONAR, click here.)

If this system trends stronger, the region of snow-ice will likely extend farther north and west. As a result, while most major cities and freight hubs along Interstate 95 are not currently in the potential impact zone, these areas need to be monitored closely. This would include areas from Philadelphia to Boston. A minor shift in the storm’s track could place them in the zone.

Snow and sleet accumulations could reach 5 inches in some spots, with ice accumulation of one-half to one-third of an inch.

Impact on freight

A recent nor’easter is starving capacity in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic. Winter weather traditionally causes rejection rates to rise as carriers are hesitant to enter affected markets. The FreightWaves SONAR Van Outbound Tender Reject Index – Weekly Change (VOTRIW) shows the magnitude of how rejection rates have changed over the past week.

(Map: FreightWaves SONAR Van Outbound Tender Rejection Index – Weekly Change (VOTRIW) map. To learn more about FreightWaves SONAR, click here.)

When rejection rates rise rapidly, capacity tightens rapidly, indicated by the darker blue shades on the map above. This is what’s happening in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic regions that are about to get hit with another winter storm. So, additional tightening is possible.

Major lanes of concern

• Interstate 26 from Columbia, South Carolina, to Asheville, North Carolina.

• Interstate 35 in Texas from San Antonio to Austin.

• Interstate 40 from Wilmington, North Carolina, to Asheville.

• Interstate 37 in Texas from Corpus Christi to San Antonio.

• Interstate 69E in Texas from Harlingen to Corpus Christi.

• Interstate 77 from the Interstate 81 junction to Columbia, South Carolina.

• Interstate 81 from Harrisonburg, Virginia, to the I-77 junction.

• Interstate 85 from just east of Atlanta to Petersburg, Virginia.

