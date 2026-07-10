Indiana State Police recover 12 stolen truckloads worth more than $11 million

According to an Indiana State Police announcement, a team of Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division troopers has recovered about 12 semi-trailer loads of stolen cargo since April 2026. The agency valued the recovered freight at more than $11 million. The recoveries occurred across north-central, central and south-central Indiana. Troopers said the recovered cargo included a wide range of goods. Indiana State Police said the investigations continue to generate additional leads.
Troopers completed cargo theft training
Indiana State Police said several Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division troopers recently completed cargo theft training. The agency said those troopers are now conducting cargo theft investigations throughout Indiana. Troopers are using established investigative techniques with emerging technologies to identify, track and recover stolen cargo. Indiana State Police did not identify the technologies used during the investigations.
Indiana State Police said local and federal law enforcement agencies have assisted with the investigations. The agency said several suspects have been arrested or detained on criminal charges. Officials did not identify the suspects or announce the charges. Indiana State Police said the investigations remain active and declined to release additional case information.
Agency describes fraud methods
Indiana State Police said organized criminal groups continue targeting the commercial transportation industry through several fraud schemes. The agency said those groups exploit the complexity of interstate communication and law enforcement. According to Indiana State Police, investigators have encountered chameleon carriers, forgery and repeated load re-brokering to conceal illicit intent and create the appearance of legitimate commercial motor carriers.
The agency said investigators have encountered forged documents created from legitimate carriers. Indiana State Police also identified USDOT number theft, fraudulent carrier identification documents, multiple USDOT numbers and multiple carrier names. The agency said some investigations involved fraudulent electronic logging device data that concealed a vehicle’s true location and route of travel.
Indiana State Police offers prevention tips
Indiana State Police encouraged shippers and transportation companies to watch for warning signs before releasing freight. The agency said transportation fees well below industry standards may indicate fraud. Officials also advised companies to compare the carrier name displayed on a commercial vehicle with the carrier they expected to arrive. Indiana State Police said companies should also question unprofessional, temporary or easily changed vehicle markings.
The agency encouraged companies to review carrier email addresses, telephone numbers and contact information before releasing cargo. Indiana State Police also advised companies to investigate unexpected requests to reroute freight and repeated load re-brokering. Officials said contacting the expected carrier before releasing freight may help companies avoid becoming victims of cargo theft. Indiana State Police encouraged anyone with information about cargo theft to contact local law enforcement or the nearest Indiana State Police post.
FreightWaves contacted Indiana State Police seeking additional information and comment before publication. The agency did not respond before publication. FreightWaves will update this story if additional information becomes available.
Click here for more articles on cargo theft and freight fraud by Phil Brink.
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