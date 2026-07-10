Indiana State Police recover 12 stolen truckloads worth more than $11 million

According to an Indiana State Police announcement, a team of Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division troopers has recovered about 12 semi-trailer loads of stolen cargo since April 2026. The agency valued the recovered freight at more than $11 million. The recoveries occurred across north-central, central and south-central Indiana. Troopers said the recovered cargo included a wide range of goods. Indiana State Police said the investigations continue to generate additional leads.

Troopers completed cargo theft training

Indiana State Police said several Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division troopers recently completed cargo theft training. The agency said those troopers are now conducting cargo theft investigations throughout Indiana. Troopers are using established investigative techniques with emerging technologies to identify, track and recover stolen cargo. Indiana State Police did not identify the technologies used during the investigations.

Indiana State Police said local and federal law enforcement agencies have assisted with the investigations. The agency said several suspects have been arrested or detained on criminal charges. Officials did not identify the suspects or announce the charges. Indiana State Police said the investigations remain active and declined to release additional case information.

Agency describes fraud methods

Indiana State Police said organized criminal groups continue targeting the commercial transportation industry through several fraud schemes. The agency said those groups exploit the complexity of interstate communication and law enforcement. According to Indiana State Police, investigators have encountered chameleon carriers, forgery and repeated load re-brokering to conceal illicit intent and create the appearance of legitimate commercial motor carriers.