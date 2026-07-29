Industrial products spark rail freight gains

Rail traffic totaled 527,162 carloads and intermodal units on U.S. lines, up 2.5% from a year ago, for the week ending July 25, the Association of American Railroads reported.

Commodities totaled 234,100 carloads, up 1.4%, while intermodal volume came to 293,062 containers and trailers, up 3.5% from 2025.

Five of 10 carload commodity groups were higher y/y. Gains were led by petroleum and related products, 11.8%; metallic ores and metals typically used in steelmaking, 9.3%.

(Chart: AAR)

Coal was down by 1.6% and chemicals were 0.6% weaker.