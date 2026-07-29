Industrial products spark rail freight gains

Rail traffic totaled 527,162 carloads and intermodal units on U.S. lines, up 2.5% from a year ago, for the week ending July 25, the Association of American Railroads reported.
Commodities totaled 234,100 carloads, up 1.4%, while intermodal volume came to 293,062 containers and trailers, up 3.5% from 2025.
Five of 10 carload commodity groups were higher y/y. Gains were led by petroleum and related products, 11.8%; metallic ores and metals typically used in steelmaking, 9.3%.
Coal was down by 1.6% and chemicals were 0.6% weaker.
For the first 29 weeks of 2026, U.S. railroads reported cumulative volume of 6,578,325 carloads, up 2.8%, and 8,124,976 intermodal units, up 3.7% from a year ago. Total combined U.S. traffic year-to-date was 14,703,301 carloads and intermodal units, better by 3.3%.
North American rail volume for the week on nine reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads totaled 339,845 carloads, an increase of 3.8%, and 374,646 intermodal units, up 2.6%. Total combined traffic grew 3.1% to 714,491 carloads and intermodal units.
North American rail volume year-to-date came to 20,218,112 carloads and intermodal units, ahead by 2.9%.
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Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
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