Is cargo theft costing $60 billion annually? What that number actually represents

Last week on What The Truck?!?, Malcolm Harris discussed a stat that has been making its way around the industry, putting cargo theft and freight fraud at just 0.0036% of freight. The message behind that number is simple. It makes the issue feel small, controlled, and unlikely to impact most brokers or carriers in a meaningful way. It suggests this is more noise than real risk.

That conclusion only works if the data reflects what is actually happening. It does not. The number represents what gets reported and tracked, not what is happening inside normal operations. There is a clear gap between what is visible and what is real, and that gap is where most of the exposure sits.

Cargo theft and freight fraud do not always show up in clean datasets. Events go unreported to insurers, law enforcement, and FMCSA more often than people realize, while others are written off as operational losses or never labeled as fraud at all. This creates a system where the baseline data is incomplete from the start, which leads to numbers that understate the true problem.

As Dale Prax Strategic Fraud Advisor for Truckstop.com put it, “0.0036% is not reality. It’s a reflection of what’s reported, not what’s happening.” That statement captures the core issue. When you look at how these situations actually unfold, it becomes clear why the numbers fall short. Double brokering, identity theft, load diversion, and payment fraud often move through normal workflows and appear legitimate at the time. By the time they are recognized, the damage has already been done and many of those events never make it into a formal report.

what the real numbers suggest

The industry commonly points to around $6 billion in annual cargo theft losses, which is based on reported incidents and modeled estimates. That number represents what can be seen, but it does not include the majority of activity that goes unreported or gets misclassified along the way. Many experts believe only 10-15% of cargo theft and freight fraud incidents are ever reported. When you account for that, the scale changes quickly and the real exposure becomes much larger.

Applying that lens to the $6 billion baseline begins to push the real number into the $40 to $60 billion range. When you put that into context, it becomes easier to understand the scale. The U.S. trucking economy sits between $900 billion and $1 trillion annually. If the real exposure is $40 to $60 billion, that places the impact in the range of roughly 4% to 6% of the total market. That is how this moves from a fraction of a percent to a real share of the trucking economy.

the cost beyond the load

One of the most overlooked parts of this issue is what happens after the event itself. The industry does not just lose the value of the freight. It absorbs a series of downstream costs that rarely get tied back to the original incident, even though they are a direct result of it. These costs continue to build long after the shipment is gone.

Companies are left dealing with recovery efforts, redelivery, and replacing goods. Inventory gaps affect availability and disrupt operations, while internal teams spend time on investigations, claims, and administrative work. Insurance premiums rise, deductibles increase, and customer relationships are strained or lost altogether. When all of this is accounted for, the total impact becomes much larger than the value of the load itself.

Prax addressed this directly, explaining that “the financial impact isn’t just the value of the stolen load, it’s multiples of it.” That is where the real cost starts to show up.

where the risk is concentrated

Cargo theft is not random. It follows patterns and targets specific types of freight that are easier to move and sell. A significant portion of truckload freight falls into categories like electronics, apparel, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and household goods. These are high-demand products that can be moved quickly and converted to cash with minimal friction, which makes them consistent targets.

When you isolate that segment of freight, the picture changes again. The exposure is not spread evenly across the industry. It is concentrated in the most liquid parts of the supply chain, where the value is higher and the resale market is stronger. That concentration means the real impact within those categories is much higher than any overall percentage suggests.

Looking at it this way, this is not a 6% issue in practice. Within those targeted segments, the exposure could reach 15%-20%. That is a very different level of risk than what a 0.0036% number implies.

a system level problem

The larger concern is not just the losses themselves. It is how the system allows those losses to continue happening. Bad actors are able to re-enter the market quickly, often using new identities or slightly altered information. Verification processes still rely heavily on self-reported data, which creates openings that can be exploited again and again.

Enforcement typically happens after the fact, once the freight is already gone or the damage has already occurred. That creates a cycle where the same vulnerabilities continue to be used repeatedly, without being fully addressed at the source.

Prax summed this up clearly when he said, “this isn’t just about dollars it’s about systemic vulnerability.” That is the part that should be getting the most attention.

the response tells the real story

States like California, Texas, Florida, Illinois, and Arizona are putting real resources into task forces and coordinated enforcement efforts. These are not isolated actions. They are structured responses to a problem that is growing and becoming more organized.

At the federal level, legislation such as the Combatting Organized Retail Crime Act and the Cargo Security Innovation Act is advancing with bipartisan support. These efforts are focused on funding enforcement, deploying technology, and building systems that can detect and prevent these events earlier in the process.

These are not responses to statistical noise. They reflect what is actually being seen across the industry.

the bottom line

The 0.0036% figure creates a sense of comfort that does not match reality. It simplifies a complex issue into something that appears small and manageable, when in fact it is much larger and harder to measure. It also shifts attention and resources away from the areas where the industry is most exposed. The problem is growing and becoming more visible. Like an iceberg, what is being seen today is only a portion of what is actually there. Cargo theft and freight fraud are a multi-billion-dollar problem moving through a trillion-dollar system, still hiding in plain sight.