It’s not SpaceWaves, but an astronaut is back!

Blast off (again) with a former astronaut and ISS commander

Dooner and The Dude host astronaut Terry Virts

Astronaut Terry Virts talks to Dooner and The Dude during the North American Supply Chain Summit.

We found out how excited Dooner and The Dude got when talking to astronauts during our SpaceWaves live event, and they had the opportunity to welcome another NASA great to the FreightWaves desk.

Terry Virts spent 213 days in space as commander of the International Space Station and has just written a book, “How to Astronaut: An Insider’s Guide to Leaving Planet Earth.”

Virts says the first thing he did after returning to Earth was go to the gym to rehab, and then take his teenager to go car shopping (like any normal dad would do).

He was on the ISS after Leonard Nimoy passed away and paid tribute to him with a viral tweet.

Flying in space isn’t the only thing Virts does; he circumnavigated the globe in a Gulfstream G650 with eight people last year.

The flight came in honor of Apollo 11, flying over the poles and completing the orbit in record time.

Virts directed the documentary “One More Orbit” to capture the flight.

Dooner and The Dude asked Virts his feelings around the SpaceX launch of humans from American soil for the first time in almost a decade; Virts says, “It was like watching Lebron James win his first championship; you think, ‘It’s about damn time.’”

Virts talks about his partnership with Vaonis, and Dooner and The Dude give away a Vespera telescope to one lucky viewer.