J.B. Hunt works with Overroute to launch freight execution platform

Overroute publicly launched its AI-led freight execution platform to carriers and logistics operators on Tuesday, following a year-long co-design with J.B. Hunt Transport Services.
The platform leverages AI agents to automate shipment coordination. The agents read live data, detect surface exceptions and help manage customer communications—all while working within carriers’ existing systems. The system is designed to help users improve asset utilization over time.
“We operate one of the most complex freight networks in North America, and that gives us a unique opportunity to take emerging technology and apply it at real scale,” said Nick Hobbs, chief operating officer of J.B. Hunt. “Overroute is an example of a broader strategy where we’re using AI as a force multiplier within our expansive network to reduce friction and improve how freight gets executed every day.”
Overroute’s technology is now deployed across J.B. Hunt’s business units, with AI agents working behind the scenes on millions of loads.
“Our agents have been tested against the real complexity of enterprise logistics, including the exceptions, the edge cases, the change management, the human judgment calls,” said Overroute CEO Alex Reed. “We represent a new category in freight technology: Agentic AI built alongside J.B. Hunt operators, inside real freight workflows, with real data, real users and measurable outcomes.”
Overroute emerged from J.B. Hunt’s (NASDAQ: JBHT) collaboration with UP.Labs, an October 2024 initiative focused on incubating startups to address common challenges across the freight industry. Overroute is the first startup launched from this program.
Why it matters? The story highlights an industry-wide transition toward autonomous, AI-driven operational execution throughout freight transportation provider networks.
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