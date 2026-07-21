J.B. Hunt works with Overroute to launch freight execution platform

Overroute publicly launched its AI-led freight execution platform to carriers and logistics operators on Tuesday, following a year-long co-design with J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

The platform leverages AI agents to automate shipment coordination. The agents read live data, detect surface exceptions and help manage customer communications—all while working within carriers’ existing systems. The system is designed to help users improve asset utilization over time.

“We operate one of the most complex freight networks in North America, and that gives us a unique opportunity to take emerging technology and apply it at real scale,” said Nick Hobbs, chief operating officer of J.B. Hunt. “Overroute is an example of a broader strategy where we’re using AI as a force multiplier within our expansive network to reduce friction and improve how freight gets executed every day.”

Overroute’s technology is now deployed across J.B. Hunt’s business units, with AI agents working behind the scenes on millions of loads.