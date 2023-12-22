Japan Airlines dedicates first 767 freighters to DHL Express

DHL Express has signed a long-term, full-service charter agreement with Japan Airlines to utilize the carrier’s new Boeing 767-300 converted freighters in its express network between Japan and northeast Asia.

Japan Airlines said it will commence service on Feb. 19 with one 767-300 converted from its passenger fleet, marking the first time in 13 years the carrier has operated its own freighter aircraft. Two more freighters are expected to be delivered in 2024.

The two companies announced Wednesday that JAL will connect Tokyo; Seoul, South Korea; Shanghai, China; and Taipei, Taiwan, with two routes to gain an extra share of the growing e-commerce shipping market. DHL recently completed the final phase of expansion at its Hong Kong air hub.

“This new agreement with JAL is an important milestone for DHL as we continue to strengthen our air network between Japan and East Asia. By ensuring the stability of our air network, we can also provide a more flexible and stable response to shipment growth and demand changes, especially between China and Japan, which is one of the most important routes,” said Tony Khan, president of DHL Express Japan, in the news release.

DHL Express has similar flying arrangements with Singapore Airlines and Cathay Pacific in the region. Singapore Airlines flies Boeing 777 freighters to the United States on DHL’s behalf. DHL contracts with Air Hong Kong, which is owned by Cathay Pacific, for intra-Asia airlift.

JAL’s international cargo revenue for the second half of its fiscal year, ending Sept. 30, fell 53.6% year over year to $354.5 million, representing a 70% improvement from the same period in 2019. Cargo traffic as a function of weight and distance fell 12%, roughly mirroring the performance of Asia peers under weak market conditions.





JAL said in May that it planned to restart a freighter subsidiary to take advantage of strong cargo demand in the region using three 767-300s that were phased out of its passenger fleet. It also has established a new venture that will fly Airbus A321 converted freighters on domestic routes for Yamato Transport.

The airline stopped flying its last Boeing 747-400 in 2010.

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Singapore Airlines inaugurates 777 freighter service for DHL

DHL relocates A300 freighters to Europe for better sustainment

DHL Express upsizes Hong Kong air hub