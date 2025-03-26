Kenan Advantage Group acquiring MC Tank Transport

Kenan Advantage Group (KAG) is acquiring liquid bulk hauler MC Tank Transport (MCT), according to an internal MCT memo to drivers on Tuesday. The latest acquisition for KAG will also provide it with a platform to provide International Organization for Standardization (ISO) tank services.

The deal will also include MCT subsidiaries MC Leasing, KI Leasing and Liquid Solutions Tank Leasing.

West Chester, Ohio-based MCT operates out of 11 terminals throughout the Midwest, South and East as well at major ports like Houston; Charleston, South Carolina; and Savannah, Georgia. The company also has six satellite locations.

In addition to hauling acids, caustics and specialty chemicals, MCT provides ISO tank services as well as leasing and maintenance.



