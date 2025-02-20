KF Aerospace acquires replacement aircraft for Purolator regional fleet

KF Aerospace is moving quickly to replace its fleet of 70-year-old turboprop freighters that provide feeder service in British Columbia for integrated parcel carrier Purolator Inc.

KF Aerospace, which provides heavy maintenance, airframe modifications, passenger charter operations and other aviation services, has exclusively operated Purolator’s air network in British Columbia since 2015 through its Kelowna Flightcraft division.

The company said on Tuesday it has acquired a used ATR72-500 freighter that can accept bulk loads from ACIA Aero Leasing in Dublin. The aircraft will be introduced in KF Aerospace’s air cargo fleet as soon as April as part of a renewed 10-year contract with Purolator. Under the agreement, KF will also add two containerized ATR72-500 freighters to replace Convair 580s built in the 1950s.

KF said the bulk loader will require minimal work to bring it into service.



