Canada’s Purolator buys Livingston to boost cross-border trade capacity

Purolator, Canada’s largest overnight parcel carrier, has acquired Livingston International, the country’s largest customs brokerage, to create a vertically integrated logistics service supplier for cross-border trade.

Purolator announced Tuesday afternoon that it had finalized the deal with Livingston’s owner, Platinum Equity, which bought the company in 2019. Terms were not disclosed.

The integrated freight, package and logistics provider, which is 91% owned by Canada Post, said the combination was made in response to the growing scrutiny by governments of international supply chains, including the application of tariffs, and to create a one-stop shop for transportation and compliance. Purolator International, the freight forwarding division, is based in Jericho, New York.

Trade with the United States became more fraught when President Donald Trump took office last month. He backed down Monday on imposing a 25% tariff on Canadian goods for 30 days after the Canadian government agreed to address U.S. concerns about border security.



