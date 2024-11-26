Purolator replacing 70-year-old freighters in Canada with ATR72-500

Purolator Inc., Canada’s largest integrated parcel carrier, will upgrade its British Columbia feeder network by replacing three aging Convair freighter aircraft with three ATR72-500 turboprop freighters to be operated by longtime partner KF Aerospace under a new 10-year contract.

KF Aerospace, which provides heavy maintenance, airframe modifications, passenger charter operations and other aviation services, has exclusively operated Purolator’s air network in British Columbia since 2015 through its Kelowna Flightcraft division. It will replace its three Convair aircraft with three ATR72-500 aircraft – two configured for accepting containers and one bulk loader.

KF Aerospace said the fleet modernization will deliver improved fuel efficiency and more flexibility in handling diverse cargo needs. It also has the potential to help Purolator expand into other markets. KF Aerospace will oversee acquiring and converting the ATR72-500s, with one conversion already near completion at KF’s main Kelowna maintenance facility.

“The addition of the ATR72-500F aircraft will enhance range, capacity and efficiency, ensuring that Purolator’s mission of on-time reliability is extended well into the future,” said KF Aerospace CEO Tracy Medve in a news release.



