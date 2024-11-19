Cargojet charter with Amazon freight skids off runway in Vancouver

(UPDATED 12:45 p.m ET with weather information)
The north runway at Vancouver International Airport in British Columbia is likely to be closed for 48 hours after a Boeing 767 freighter operated by Cargojet on behalf of Amazon Air overran the north runway during landing early Tuesday morning, the airport reported at 9:30 a.m. PST.
The airport authority, in a previous notice posted on its website, said the cargo jet skidded off the runway at about 1:45 a.m. local time. Fire and rescue teams responded to the incident. There were no injuries to the three crew members, the airport said on X.
The Vancouver Sun reported that light rain and snow had fallen for about 90 minutes before the Amazon freighter arrived from Hamilton, Ontario.
Passenger and cargo airlines will experience delays, the airport warned. Recovery operations are underway, and aircraft continue to arrive and depart on the south runway.
“Details of the aircraft condition are being assessed, and the senior executive team is closely monitoring developments to effectively manage the situation,” Cargojet said in a statement to FreightWaves. “Further details will be made available as more information is confirmed.”
Cargojet is flying a handful of Boeing 767-300 aircraft in Canada on charter contracts for Amazon during the current high season. Cargojet also operates a domestic overnight network among 16 major Canadian cities, with space shared among a range of customers.
Last summer two Cargojet freighters suffered extensive damage from a hailstorm and were temporarily out of service for repairs.
