Cargojet freighter aircraft knocked out of service by massive hail

Two Cargojet freighter aircraft suffered extensive damage during a hailstorm last week at Calgary International Airport in Canada, executives said during a call with analysts Wednesday to discuss second-quarter earnings.

The Aug. 5 storm that pounded the airport in Alberta with golf ball-size ice pellets also crippled 16 aircraft operated by WestJet, Canada’s second-largest passenger airline.

Cargojet (TSX: CJT) moved the two planes to its base in Hamilton, Ontario, for repairs, according to the company. One plane is a Boeing 767 supplied by Amazon for which Cargojet provides crews, maintenance and insurance to operate on Amazon’s behalf in Canada. The other plane is a smaller Boeing 757 owned by Cargojet.

Management said it expects the 757 freighter to return to service fairly quickly. The 767 will take another week or more to complete repairs, but the airline is using backup aircraft to make sure Amazon can serve customers on time.



