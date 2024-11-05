Cargojet charter demand jumps 60% on e-commerce, supply chain delays

Revenue at Canadian freighter operator Cargojet grew 14.8% during the third quarter from the prior year behind a wave of demand for charter flights from Chinese e-commerce sellers as well as businesses that diverted ocean and commercial passenger shipments to avoid potential delays from supply chain disruptions.

Cargojet (TSX: CJT) said total revenue was $176.6 million, with international charter revenue from customers paying an all-inclusive fixed fee per flight jumping 60% to $29.8 million despite one fewer operating day than last year. Charter revenue, both nonroutine and scheduled, grew more in absolute ($11.2 million) and percentage terms than from the airline’s overnight domestic network or dedicated contract flying for customers such as DHL Express. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization increased 17.4% to $59.1 million.

Flight hours during the third quarter grew by nearly 15% with no change in fleet size. Cargojet operates 41 Boeing 757, 767-200 and 767-300 freighters converted from passenger configuration.

Co-CEO James Porteous said on Tuesday’s earnings call with analysts that increased charter business resulted from shippers seeking transport alternatives to ocean carriers and passenger aircraft because of capacity constraints caused by the Ukraine and Middle East conflicts, and fears of container backlogs from a port workers’ strike on the U.S. East Coast – which ultimately was short-lived. Cargojet has also increased the number of trans-Pacific flights operated on behalf of e-commerce logistics provider Greater Vision HK Express to five or six per week since service started in May. The number of frequencies will fall back to three again after the peak season.



