Lawsuit alleges R&R Family of Companies continued operating while insolvent

Florida court records show lenders urged R&R Family of Companies to wind down operations weeks before its collapse, even as carriers across the U.S. continued hauling freight and invoices went unpaid.

A lawsuit filed Jan. 23 in the Circuit Court for the Twentieth Judicial Circuit in Collier County, Florida, by The Huntington National Bank, alleges that R&R and affiliated borrowers were insolvent, deeply in default and lacking sufficient liquidity while continuing to operate through late 2025.

The case offers a possible explanation of what was happening behind the scenes while carriers, vendors and factoring companies report unpaid invoices tied to R&R Express, RFX LLC, GT Logistics and related entities.

Lenders say R&R was losing millions as payables mounted

According to the complaint, Huntington and co-lender S&T Bank extended multiple credit facilities to R&R and affiliated borrowers in March 2022 under a Second Amended and Restated Credit and Security Agreement.