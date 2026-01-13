R&R Family of Companies faces uncertainty amid executive departure, payment concerns

Pittsburgh-based R&R Family of Companies is facing growing scrutiny after multiple industry sources raised concerns about payment issues and lender support, while the company failed to respond to repeated requests for comment on Monday.

The uncertainty follows the termination of a top executive at an R&R subsidiary and reports from carriers and restructuring professionals that some business units may be facing operational disruption.

R&R employs more than 500 truck drivers, brokers, mechanics and office staff across Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and North Carolina.

While no bankruptcy filing has been confirmed, multiple recent industry discussions have described tightened credit terms and signs of operational disruption across affiliated entities owned by R&R Family of Companies, including R&R Express, RFX LLC, Taylor Express, Giant Energy Solutions, Paradigm Transportation and GT Worldwide Logistics, which provide brokerage and transportation services.