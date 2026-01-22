Former employees detail turmoil before R&R Family of Companies collapsed

The collapse of Pittsburgh-based R&R Family of Companies followed months — and in some cases years — of internal instability, financial strain and deteriorating operations across its subsidiaries, according to interviews FreightWaves conducted with former employees.

The privately held logistics group, which operated brokerage and asset-based trucking units including R&R Express, GT Logistics, RFX LLC and North Carolina-based Taylor Express, abruptly ceased operations earlier this month, leaving drivers stranded on the road and employees without pay or support.

Two former employees said the shutdown did not come as a surprise internally, describing repeated payment delays, leadership turnover, unvetted acquisitions and overridden internal controls that they say steadily weakened the company.

“This didn’t collapse overnight,” a former R&R Express employee told FreightWaves. “The warning signs were there long before the doors closed.”

The sources interviewed by FreightWaves requested anonymity.

Failed acquisitions and cash crunch

R&R Family of Companies consisted of a portfolio of transportation providers and third-party logistics firms, offering truckload, less-than-truckload, heavy-haul, final-mile, intermodal, power-only and brokerage services.

At its peak, the company employed more than 500 workers across Pennsylvania, Texas, Colorado, North Carolina and Tennessee.

A former upper-management employee at R&R’s Pittsburgh headquarters said company leaders gathered employees on Jan. 9 and informed them that the company was ceasing operations immediately.

“We all thought we would retire there,” the former employee said.

That former employee said R&R’s financial problems accelerated after the back-to-back acquisitions of Load to Ride and Taylor Express in 2023.

“The Load to Ride purchase was a terrible one, and the Taylor purchase two months later pretty much put the nail in the coffin,” the former employee said. “If they had just bought Taylor alone, I think they might have been salvageable.”

Load to Ride came with aging equipment that required extensive maintenance, draining cash reserves and pushing the company behind on carrier payments, the former employee said.

“We pretty much inherited 100 trucks and 200 trailers that were junk and had to sell them all,” the former employee said. “They just lost their asses on the maintenance. That’s really what it was — paying millions and millions into maintaining that equipment. Cash on hand is not infinite, so that came first before carrier pay. Then once you fall behind on carrier pay, you can’t get caught up.”

R&R owed some carriers as much as $126,000, according to the former employee.

The company also expanded its own fleet aggressively without sufficient freight demand to support those purchases — a departure from R&R’s historical reliance on brokerage and owner-operator models, the former employee said.

“They bought 15 new trucks in 2022 and 2023 that cost more than $214,000 each,” the former employee said. “We didn’t have the freight to support them.”

Internal payment deadlines were repeatedly promised to carriers and employees and then pushed back, eroding trust and morale across the organization.

“By September, people just didn’t look forward to coming into work anymore,” the former employee said. “A lot of people stopped working full days. People weren’t coming into the office, and there were no consequences. It was bad. It was very toxic.”

Safety overrides and internal conflict

A former employee at R&R Express’ office in Tinley Park, Illinois, said they observed frequent conflict over the past several years between safety, operations and upper management.

Safety concerns were repeatedly raised internally about stolen or compromised loads, the use of high-risk carriers, and management decisions to override internal vetting and compliance policies — including instances in which sister companies allegedly failed to follow the same standards, the former employee said.

“These issues were raised again and again by safety leadership, but they didn’t go away,” the former employee said.

The employee also described what they characterized as inconsistent leadership messaging and spending practices during periods of layoffs, including company-paid travel, paid consulting arrangements for former executives and internal discussions about discretionary spending across affiliated businesses.

“While some of this was informal conversation, it contributed to a broader picture of financial looseness and misalignment during a time when there were repeated layoffs around 2023,” the former employee said.

The former employee said the Taylor Express shutdown felt like “the result of long-standing operational overrides, financial strain and leadership instability, rather than a single unexpected event.”

R&R Family of Companies abruptly shut down its trucking subsidiary Taylor Express on Jan. 12, laying off all employees and leaving some drivers stranded far from home with no company support, according to multiple interviews conducted by FreightWaves. (Photo: Taylor Express)

Abrupt shutdown leaves drivers stranded

R&R Family of Companies’ financial strain resulted in the Jan. 12 shut down of carrier Taylor Express, cutting off fuel cards, rental car accounts and hotel bookings the same day, according to multiple former employees.

As FreightWaves previously reported, at least one driver was left sleeping in his truck near a terminal in Hope Mills, North Carolina, while trying to figure out how to get home after support systems were shut down.

Dispatchers attempted to help drivers return home once shutdown rumors intensified, but the lack of clear direction from leadership prevented a more orderly wind-down.

Former employees estimated that roughly 100 truck drivers and about 200 office workers were affected across the company’s various entities.

“We could have gotten more people home,” the former R&R employee said. “We would have.”

No response, no bankruptcy filing

FreightWaves attempted multiple times to contact R&R Family of Companies and Taylor Express executives for comment but did not receive a response. No bankruptcy filing has been confirmed as of publication.

On Jan. 15, &R Family of Companies sold its logistics subsidiaries — WLX|WLE (doing business as WLX and Western Logistics Express) — to Minnesota-based CJK Group.