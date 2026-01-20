R&R Family of Companies sells WLX/WLE units to CJK Group

Pittsburgh-based R&R Family of Companies has sold its logistics subsidiaries — WLX|WLE (doing business as WLX and Western Logistics Express) — as it continues to unwind parts of its business following weeks of liquidity concerns and employee layoffs.

Minnesota-based CJK Group announced Jan. 15 that it has completed the acquisition of all of the assets of WLX | WLE, according to a news release. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

WLX | WLE is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and provides logistics and transportation services across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. WLX has 66 trucks and 39 drivers according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

WLX | WLE will continue operating under their existing brands and leadership teams, with no changes to day-to-day operations, CJK Group said.