Taylor Express closure leaves drivers sleeping in trucks, employees jobless

Pittsburgh-based R&R Family of Companies abruptly shut down its trucking subsidiary Taylor Express earlier this week, laying off all employees and leaving some drivers stranded far from home with no company support, according to multiple interviews conducted by FreightWaves.

A former employee at Taylor Express said all the workers at the Hope Mills, North Carolina, facility were informed on Monday that the company was shutting down immediately and that layoffs were effective the same day. The source asked to remain anonymous.

“They told us Monday that Taylor Express was done, effective immediately,” the former employee said. “All office staff, shop staff, dispatchers — everyone — stopped getting paid that day.”

Drivers stranded after sudden shutdown

According to the former Taylor Express employee the sudden shutdown left some drivers with no clear way to return home after company support systems were cut off.