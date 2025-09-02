Lawsuit by Mexican workers advances against U.S. logistics companies

A federal judge in Georgia has allowed key portions of a lawsuit to proceed against GFA Alabama Inc. and Glovis Georgia, accused of exploiting Mexican workers recruited under the U.S. Trade NAFTA (TN) visa program.

The lawsuit, filed by two Mexican professionals, alleges the companies used a bait-and-switch scheme to lure them to the U.S. with promises of engineering roles but instead placed them into lower-paying manual labor jobs, denied them overtime pay, and subjected them to discrimination. One plaintiff also claims she was terminated after disclosing her pregnancy.

In a Thursday order, Judge J.P. Boulee of the Northern District of Georgia dismissed some allegations but permitted claims of fraud, discrimination, retaliation, and wage violations to move forward. Boulee also paused discovery while the case progresses through early motions; once the stay is lifted, both parties will exchange evidence relevant to the surviving claims.

The case underscores growing scrutiny of how U.S. companies utilize temporary visa programs and the potential risks faced by workers when promised professional roles fail to materialize.