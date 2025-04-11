Legislation would coordinate law enforcement response to rail cargo theft

Railroads and retailers are praising a bipartisan bill in Congress that aims to reduce cargo theft.

The Combating Organized Retail Crime Act (CORCA), introduced Thursday by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and co-sponsored by nine Republican and five Democratic senators, would create a coordinated federal response to a rising wave of sophisticated cargo thefts, many of which target consumer goods in containers carried on double-stack trains.

“Organized criminal operations continue to evolve and escalate their targeted attacks against our nation’s supply chain and retailers,” Association of American Railroads CEO Ian Jefferies said in a statement on Thursday. “This alarming trend affects every industry – including the nation’s largest railroads, which experienced a 40% spike in cargo theft last year.”

The AAR says the bill would provide the framework necessary to disrupt criminal networks and safeguard supply chains. Specifically, it would enhance federal law enforcement tools and establish a centralized coordination center that would bring together federal, state and local law enforcement as well as railroad police to counter organized theft operations.



